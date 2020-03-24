|
Howard Victor "Vic" Keen Jr.
Salisbury - Howard Victor "Vic" Keen Jr, 94, of Salisbury, MD, passed on March 20, 2020. He was born on May 11, 1925 in Washington DC to his late parents, Howard Victor Keen and Pauline Lewis Keen. Vic was the husband of the late Nancy Ellison Keen.
Vic attended Wicomico High School prior to his enlistment in the US Navy during WWII. After serving during the war, he returned to Salisbury and received his bachelor's degree from Salisbury State Teachers College and his master's degree from the University of Maryland. Throughout his career with Wicomico County Schools, he taught at North Salisbury Elementary School for 10 years and later was the Supervisor of Transportation for the county for 20 years.
In addition to his achievements professionally, Vic was a lifelong member of Wicomico Presbyterian Church, a member of the Salisbury Coin Club and a Son of the American Revolution. In his free time, he enjoyed baseball and in 1986, was inducted into the Eastern Shore Baseball Hall of Fame for his time as an umpire.
Vic is survived by his children, Nancy (Gary) Brown, Howard Victor (Cindy) Keen III, Wayne Lewis Keen; grandchildren, McKensey Keen, Kyle Keen, Cody Keen, Jodi (Billy) Happe, and Spencer (Susannah Taylor) Brown; and many other loving family and friends.
Due to limitations on gatherings, funeral services will be held in private on Thursday, March 26, 2020. A service recording will be uploaded to the online obituary following the service and guests are encouraged to leave their condolences for the family at www.HollowayFH.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wicomico Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020