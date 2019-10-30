|
|
Howard W. Ward, Sr.
Crisfield - Howard William Ward, Sr., 79, of Crisfield, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home.
He was born in Crisfield on November 29, 1939, and was the son of the late Howard W. and Fannie Landon Ward.
A graduate of Crisfield High School class of 1958, he was a waterman and a US Army veteran. He was a member of Mariners United Methodist Church where he served as trustee and enjoyed frying oysters at the annual bazaar. He was also a member the Crisfield Elks Lodge #1044 and was inducted into the Waterman's Hall of Fame. In his younger years he enjoyed playing football for CHS and was an avid bowler.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ellen F. Ward of Crisfield; a son, Howard William "Billy" Ward, Jr. of Crisfield; a sister, Neva Rae Howard of Marion; a grandson, Howard William "Billy" Ward, III of Crisfield; a granddaughter, Brystal Autumn Ward of Pocomoke; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Helen F. Saltz; his in-laws, Grover and Ruth Ward; and his beloved pet dog Bruno.
Funeral services officiated by Rev. Bob Daniels will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 PM at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a viewing will be one hour prior. Interment with military honors will follow in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mariners U. M. Church Memorial Fund, c/o Grace Lankford, 27785 Farm Market Road, Marion Station, MD 21838.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019