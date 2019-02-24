Services Holloway Funeral Home 501 Snow Hill Road Salisbury , MD 21804 (410) 742-5141 Resources More Obituaries for Hugh Riley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hugh Jackson Riley

Parsonsburg - Hugh Jackson Riley. July 1932 ~ February 2019. "There is a time for everything, and everything on earth has its special season. There is a season to be born and a time to die." Ecclesiastes 3:1-2. Hugh Jackson Riley was born July 19, 1932 in Parsonsburg, MD to James D. and Mae Jackson Riley. He was one of 9 children born to this union. His first season of life included growing up on a farm with his siblings and grandparents following the death of his mother when he was only 2 years old and his brother Lewis was only a baby. Jack graduated from Wicomico High School and married his childhood sweetheart, Shirley Brown Riley, on August 20, 1952. He was employed at Dupont Co. in Seaford until his draft notice to serve in the Korean Conflict. He served his country as a frontline medic, while his bride began raising their first child Joan who was born during his deployment. Upon his return, he and Shirley made their home in Parsonsburg and he began a career with the United States Post Office. Another daughter Robin, came along in 1958. During this time, Jack was a member of the Parsonsburg Fire Dept. He held many offices within the department and was instrumental in bringing ambulance service to the town. Most notably, he was fire chief of the department for more than 10 years and had 50 active years of service prior to becoming a life member. Jack was an instructor for University of Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute for many years and educated many firefighters on the eastern shore. A third daughter, Amy, was born in 1970. Jack was postmaster by now and also owned school buses for Wicomico County Public School. Jack was a life member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church and held many positions while attending there. He was on the board of trustees for many years and was in charge of the cemetery until his health declined. Unfortunately, life threw a curve ball to Jack and Shirley and she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1984. He then focused his energy on taking care of her, including retiring from the Post Office in 1987. He was her sole caregiver until her death in 1996. Jack and Shirley were blessed with 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Following Shirley's death, Jack was very active in his grandchildren's lives. He was known to babysit or cook dinner for his family at a moment's notice. As seasons changed, Jack rolled along with life. He enjoyed gardening, going out to dinner and shopping excursions with his friend Elizabeth and her family. Unfortunately, dementia over took Jack in his final years, and he made Delmar Manor his home and became part of their family. He enjoyed his outings and attending St. Stephen's Church in Delmar. The staff made him feel at home and took excellent care of him in his final years. The Lord saw Jack getting tired, and he was able to join Shirley, his son-in-law Pat, and his siblings that predeceased him in the glory and healing of Heaven. We will miss him terribly, but he is finally free from the pain and suffering of dementia.



No service is planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Contributions in Jack's memory can be made to Parsonsburg Fire Department, P.O. Box 208 Parsonsburg, MD 21849 or Jerusalem United Methodist Church, Attn Valarie Wagner, P.O. Box 114 Parsonsburg, MD 21849. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.