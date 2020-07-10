Hugh Y. Monroe
Princess Anne - Hugh Ygor Monroe died peacefully on July 1, 2020. Born on March 5, 1953 in New Orleans, LA, he is the oldest son of Jean R. Monroe and the late George E. Monroe.
In addition to his mother, Hugh is survived by his son Shaun Monroe and 3 grandchildren from North Chesterfield, VA, Brother Chris Monroe and his family from San Antonio, TX, Sister Donna Carey and her family of Salisbury, MD. He was preceded in death by his father George E. Monroe and Brother David B. Monroe.
Hugh was a graduate of Snow Hill High School and earned his Bachelor of Science degree at UMES. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was employed by Moore's Business Forms and Napa Auto Parts.
Hugh was cremated and there will be a celebration of life for him with his family and friends.
Arrangements were in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com