Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Hythia Doughty Obituary
Hythia Doughty

Exmore - Hythia M. Doughty, 89, of Exmore, departed this life on Friday, January 25, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Exmore, Virginia, Hythia was the daughter of the late Henry and Lola Sturgis. She was married to the late Otis Doughty, Sr. Hythia worked at Perdue Farms and continued to work in her home, making sure her family was always taken care of.

A funeral service was held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Wardtown, on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Interment was in the church cemetery.

Left to cherish her fond memories are her seven children, Nancy Harmon; Otis Doughty, Jr., Angela Godwin, Marilyn Lathan, Freddy Doughty, Ray Doughty and Eric Doughty; thirty-two grandchildren; special grandchild, Martez Doughty; two sisters, Sarah Bull and Catarine Simmons; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 6, 2019
