Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for I. Brewington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

I. Douglas Brewington

Obituary Condolences Flowers

I. Douglas Brewington Obituary
I. Douglas Brewington

Salisbury - I. Douglas Brewington, 64, of Salisbury passed away peacefully at PRMC on March 2, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are in the care of the Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. To read the full obituary or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now