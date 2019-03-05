|
|
I. Douglas Brewington
Salisbury - I. Douglas Brewington, 64, of Salisbury passed away peacefully at PRMC on March 2, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are in the care of the Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2019