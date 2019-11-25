Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Bridges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida F. Bridges

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida F. Bridges Obituary
Ida F. Bridges

CHANCE - Ida (Puggie) Farrington Bridges, 91, died Friday, November 22, 2019, in the home of her daughter.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. James AME Zion Church, 521 Mack Avenue, Salisbury, MD where friends may view two hours prior to service. Interment will be in Green Acres Memorial Park, Salisbury, MD.

Services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel PA, Funeral and Cremation Services in Salisbury, MD.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -