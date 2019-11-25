|
Ida F. Bridges
CHANCE - Ida (Puggie) Farrington Bridges, 91, died Friday, November 22, 2019, in the home of her daughter.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. James AME Zion Church, 521 Mack Avenue, Salisbury, MD where friends may view two hours prior to service. Interment will be in Green Acres Memorial Park, Salisbury, MD.
Services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel PA, Funeral and Cremation Services in Salisbury, MD.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019