Snow Hill - Ida Hill Mariner, age 96 died Friday June 5, 2020 at the home of her son in Snow Hill. Born in Stockton MD, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Hill and Dolores Brittingham Hill. She was preceded in death by her husband Otho Mariner Jr., and by a son Munroe E. Mariner. She is survived by two sons, Gordon M. Mariner of Georgetown DE and Otho M. Mariner III of Snow Hill MD. There are 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a sister Helen Dill of Newark, DE and was preceded in death by her brother Joe Hill, William Hill and sisters Daisy Brown and Jeanette Collier. Mrs. Mariner had been a United States mail carrier; farmer wife and had worked at the Snow Hill High School cafeteria. She was a member of the Snow Hill Christian Church and Worcester County Farm Bureau. She loved to cook, refinish furniture, sew and garden. A private graveside service will be held at the Snow Hill Christian Cemetery. Rev Dale Jacobs will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Snow Hill Christian Church 300 Park Row Snow Hill, MD 21863. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com




Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
