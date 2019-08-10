Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Malcom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Lee Malcom


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida Lee Malcom Obituary
Ida Lee Malcom

Salisbury - Ida Lee Malcom, 92, of here passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Harrison House of Snow Hill.

Born August 21, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Roderick & Irma (Armiger) Long. Ida worked as an operator for C & P Telephone Company.

She is survived by her son, George Dix and his wife Anita of Snow Hill, Md. grandchildren Kevin and Kylie Odell, Shelly (Mike) Collison of Dover, De, three great grandchildren, Brad, Justin, and Eric, and nephew Wayne Sigler and his wife Cheryl.

The family wishes to give special thanks to all of the staff at Harrison House of Snow Hill, especially Federal Hall for their care and compassion, not only to Ms. Ida but her entire family.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Beechwood Cemetery. Rev. Ken Elligson will officiate.

Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, Md. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.