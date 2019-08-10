|
|
Ida Lee Malcom
Salisbury - Ida Lee Malcom, 92, of here passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Harrison House of Snow Hill.
Born August 21, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Roderick & Irma (Armiger) Long. Ida worked as an operator for C & P Telephone Company.
She is survived by her son, George Dix and his wife Anita of Snow Hill, Md. grandchildren Kevin and Kylie Odell, Shelly (Mike) Collison of Dover, De, three great grandchildren, Brad, Justin, and Eric, and nephew Wayne Sigler and his wife Cheryl.
The family wishes to give special thanks to all of the staff at Harrison House of Snow Hill, especially Federal Hall for their care and compassion, not only to Ms. Ida but her entire family.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Beechwood Cemetery. Rev. Ken Elligson will officiate.
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, Md. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 10, 2019