Ida Mae Long
Ida Mae Long

Fruitland - Ida Mae Long (85) departed this life on June 3, 2020. Loving memories will be cherished by a host of devoted nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens in Hebron,MD. To offer condolences visit www.benniesmtihfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
