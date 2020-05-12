Services
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Mae Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida Mae Morris Obituary
Ida Mae Morris

Delmar - Ida Mae Morris, 97, of Melson, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Florida.

She was born in Powellville, MD, a daughter of the late Daniel and Melissa Bailey.

Mrs. Morris was a member of Melson U.M. Church. Along with her husband Harry, they owned Melson's Market for 61 years. Her hobbies were traveling, gardening, and reading the Salisbury Times and People magazine, and talking on the phone to her friends.

She is survived by two daughters, Harriett Schaffer and Joan Robinson of Florida; three grandchildren, Paige Hastings, Brian Schaffer and his wife Donna, all of Florida, and Whitney Pogwist and her husband Don of Seaford; three great grandchildren, Alexis Herman, Owen Pogwist and Raehel Pogwist; and four great-great grandchildren, Gracie Hayes, J.D. Hayes, David Wright, and Matthew Wright.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Morris; and two brothers and two sisters.

Due to the current gathering restrictions, a private service has been planned.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Morris to Melson U.M. Methodist Church, 32705 Melson Road, Delmar, MD 21875 or to Hospice of Marion County, P.O. Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478-4860.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -