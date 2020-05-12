|
|
Ida Mae Morris
Delmar - Ida Mae Morris, 97, of Melson, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Florida.
She was born in Powellville, MD, a daughter of the late Daniel and Melissa Bailey.
Mrs. Morris was a member of Melson U.M. Church. Along with her husband Harry, they owned Melson's Market for 61 years. Her hobbies were traveling, gardening, and reading the Salisbury Times and People magazine, and talking on the phone to her friends.
She is survived by two daughters, Harriett Schaffer and Joan Robinson of Florida; three grandchildren, Paige Hastings, Brian Schaffer and his wife Donna, all of Florida, and Whitney Pogwist and her husband Don of Seaford; three great grandchildren, Alexis Herman, Owen Pogwist and Raehel Pogwist; and four great-great grandchildren, Gracie Hayes, J.D. Hayes, David Wright, and Matthew Wright.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Morris; and two brothers and two sisters.
Due to the current gathering restrictions, a private service has been planned.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Morris to Melson U.M. Methodist Church, 32705 Melson Road, Delmar, MD 21875 or to Hospice of Marion County, P.O. Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478-4860.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020