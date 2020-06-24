Ida Somers
SALISBURY - Ida Somers, 97, of Salisbury, passed on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born on June 29, 1922 in Jamestown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Lombardo and the late Sallie Lombardo.
Professionally, Ida served as a Homemaker and for many years she rented travel trailers. In her younger days, she spent many hours searching for treasures on the beach with a metal detector and she sold metal detectors too.
Ida is survived by her son, Robert Somers Sr. and Pamela Somers of Salisbury, MD; daughter in law Sheila Somers of North Carolina; 3 grandchildren, Robert Somers Jr.(Bobby) of Salisbury; Charlene Camponeschi of Baltimore; William Somers of Baltimore; 3 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Ida was preceded by her husband William Somers Sr.; her son, William Somers Jr. as well as 13 brothers and sisters.
Services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, MD, with a visitation one hour prior. Deacon Bruce Abresch will officiate. Interment will take place at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.