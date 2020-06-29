Ila Jean Stutsman
Snow Hill - Ila Jean Stutsman passed away on June 26, 2020 at Stansell House in Ocean Pines, MD. She was 85 years old and the oldest child of four daughters and one son born to Oscar and Catherine (Tipton) Mankamyer.
Jean, as she was known, was born in Garrett, PA on October 29, 1934. Two years later her family moved to Easton, MD where she graduated from Easton High School in 1952. She met her husband, Samuel J. M. Stutsman, of 58 years at the Easton Church of the Brethren where they married on June 13, 1954.
Jean and Sam farmed for twenty years and then moved to Snow Hill MD. She worked for the State of Maryland at Holly Center for twenty years before retiring. She was a member of the
Easton Church of the Brethren and in later years attended Mt. Olive Methodist Church in Snow Hill. They were also members of The Delmarva Campers Club for many years.
Jean's passion was genealogy and discovered many family historical facts for her and her husband's families by traveling and researching records. Creating large books filled with pictures, dates and events.
Her life was centered around family. Three children, four grandchildren and 10 greatgrandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Jean was also preceded in death by her three sisters, Barbara Medford, Deanna Good and Linda Lewis.
She is survived by her three children, Carolyn Porter (William) of Washington State, L. Dean Stutsman (Cheryl) of Pocomoke, MD and Darlene Wodkins of Snow Hill, MD, and her brother, Dale Mankamyer (Carol) of North Carolina.
She is also survived by four grandchildren, Bill Porter IV (Sarah), Seth Porter (And rea), Jennifer Porter (Jimmie Borgen) and Cory Wodkins (Amber). Ten great-grandchildren, Lilly and Emma Porter, Adalynn and Nash Porter, Alec and Evanelle Collins and Ella Damm, Madison, Abigale and Lacie Wodkins.
A viewing will be held from 11:00 A.M - to 12 noon at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave in Princess Anne, MD. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in Quinton Cemetery. Rev. Thomas Northam will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Olive Methodist Church, C/O Marian Lowe, 5708 Whiton Rd. Snow Hill, MD 21863 To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.