Inez Hall Somers



Pocomoke City - Inez Hall Somers, 91, of Pocomoke, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, peacefully in her sleep, at Hartley Hall Nursing Home in Pocomoke.



Born in Crisfield, she was a daughter of the late Harry B. Hall and Florence Byrd Hall.



She retired from being store manager at Brand Name Fashion Outlet store in Ocala, Florida. After relocating to Pocomoke, she was a private caregiver and for Hazelwood Assisted Living. She resided at Clarke Manor for over 15 years and was an active member of First Baptist Church in Pocomoke.



She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Wesley Somers, deceased December 28, 1984 in Ocala Florida and her son Paul Bruce Somers, deceased May 2, 2003 in Baltimore, Maryland and her son-in-law, Robert P. Lakin, deceased May 7, 2016 in Sparta, Virginia.



She is survived by her daughter Lezah "Hazel" Inez Lakin, one daughter-in-law, Kirsten Somers; five grandchildren, Erin, Rachel, Paul, Jay and Sophie; and seven great-grandchildren, Tommy, Colleen, Chloe, Colin, Connor, Norah, and Elias; a very close, special nephew, Harry F. Hall and several other nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 2pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke, where family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Terry Davis will officiate. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum on Saturday, March 30 at 2:00 pm, in Ocala, Florida. Memorial donations may be made in memory of the deceased to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 and/ or First Baptist Church, 204 Fourth Street, Pocomoke, Maryland 21851. Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 26, 2019