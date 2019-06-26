|
Ingrid U. McKee
Berlin - Ingrid Uldrikis McKee passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Wilmington, DE, following a cardiac arrest. She was 76. She was born in Latvia, the only child of Teodors and Lidija Uldrikis, who escaped Soviet Russia with two-year-old Ingrid in 1944, first living in a refugee camp in Germany before finally making it to Baltimore, Maryland in 1951.
An excellent student, Ingrid graduated from the University of Maryland with a major in sociology. After a short stint with the US Department of Agriculture, she joined the Montgomery County Police Department in 1966. As policy did not allow women to serve as uniformed officers, she began in the Youth Division, working with neglected and abused children. Through determination and excellent work, she became a distinguished undercover detective, specializing in sexual crimes. In 1971, after playing key role in breaking up a notorious prostitution ring, she was named Police Officer of the Year. This and other examples of her excellence played a significant role in the County's decision in 1972 to allow women to become uniformed officers.
She became the first female criminal investigator in Montgomery County, was an expert on sexual assault, headed an investigative team specializing in child sexual abuse, helped to establish a program to train officers in sexual assault investigations, formed a new section which investigated pedophiles, and eventually retired in 1986, as the first female career police officer in the county. In 2012, she was honored by the Montgomery County Commission for her groundbreaking role in opening up opportunities for women in law enforcement.
Her husband, Detective Sergeant William McKee, also of the Montgomery County Police Department, died in 2007. Ingrid McKee is survived by her mother, Lidija, who lives in Ocean Pines, MD. No memorial services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ingrid's memory to the Latvian Lutheran Church of Washington, DC, 400 Hurley Ave, Rockville, MD 20850, or to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Officers Relief Fund, 18512 Office Park Dr., Montgomery Village, Maryland 20886.
Published in The Daily Times on June 26, 2019