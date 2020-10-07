1/1
Ira Franklin B. Wright
Ira Franklin B. Wright

Salisbury - Ira Franklin Benjamin Wright, 83 was born in Wetipquin, Maryland on June 19, 1937, to the late Ira Samuel Wright and Lillian Hull Wright. He passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 8:10 p.m. at Coastal Hospice at the Lake surrounded by his children. Mr. Wright received his early education in the community of Wetipquin, MD in a two-room-school house building. He later attended Bowie State Teachers' College, now known as Bowie State University.

He did many things without recognition in the community, helping the lives of so many young people. Even in his last days in the hospital, he had CNA's and nurses saying, he taught me in school. He continued to be in the school system as a substitute teacher until he was 81 years old. He was an educator, a fisherman to heart, an oysterman with his father, and a store owner. Most of all, he was a great father and husband to our dear mother. His motto was: "We acknowledge and learn about the past so that we can improve and rebuild for the future"

He was preceded in death by his wife: Peggy Ann Wright, (Wife) of 52 years. St. Clair Wright (brother), Tyrone Smith (brother) and Vernettie Wright (sister) and Donald S. Wright (son).

Franklin leaves to mourn, his remaining five children Franklin Wright (Angie), Evangelist Casandra D. Green, Iris R. Hart (Jeffrey), Gwendolyn M. Wright and Leslie Wright (Lynn); two sisters, Iris Warren (Tyaskin, MD) and Monajoy Hill (Glen Arden, MD); one adopted sister (Lucy Cornish) and adopted brother (Timothy Smith) and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Service will be held Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at 11 am at Bennies Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD with a viewing Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, from 6-8 pm and one hour prior to the service. To offer condolences visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
