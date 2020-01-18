|
|
Ira Nelson Adams
Laurel - Ira Nelson Adams, age 82, of Laurel, passed away on January 16, 2020 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford. Born in Lewes, he is the son of the late Ira Lee Adams and Carrie Wilson Adams. Ira was a talented carpenter and many years ago he enjoyed helping his father on the farm. He was a member of the Eastern Shore Thresherman's Association, First State Tractor Club, and the Peninsula Bluegrass Association. He loved to show antique engines and plant a big garden every year full of delicious produce.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Ellen Boyce Adams of Laurel; Children, Alan Woodrow Adams (Carol), and Dora Kay Adams Smith; Grandchildren, Alan Schyley Adams and Corey Lee Smith; great grandson, Alan S. Adams Jr.; siblings, Eva Mae Adams Rimel, Gertrude Lee Adams Shockley, Alton Noah Adams (Sandy), Lois Ann Adams Truitt (Everett), Sallie Leora Adams Wharton (James); sister-in-law, Marie Ann Boyce Whaley, brothers-in-law Joseph Robert Boyce and Donald Hickman. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Madelyn Etha Adams Mitchell, Edna Margaret Adams, William Thomas Adams, Mary Elizabeth Adams Parker and James Wilburt Adams; father-in-law, Daniel Joseph Boyce; mother-in-law, Dora Ruth Betts Boyce; sister-in-law, Darleen L. Boyce Hickman, and long-time friend, Florence M. Truitt.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home, 700 West Street, Laurel, DE 19956. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 12:00pm-1:00 pm. Pastor John Rogers will officiate. Interment will follow at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Ira Adams memory to the Elliott Worship Center, C/O Sherry Shockley, 33926 Gordy Road, Laurel, DE 19956.
Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020