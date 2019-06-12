|
|
Irane E. Duffy
Berlin - Irane E. Duffy, 80 of here, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born here, she was the daughter of the late Granville and Helen (Ayres) McGregory. Her late husband, Elmer C. Duffy, Sr. died in 2013.
She was formerly employed with Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the former Showell Poultry Plant, both of Berlin.
She was a member of Curtis United Methodist Church where she served on the choir, United Methodist Women, and as a Communion Stewardess.
Her survivors include three step-children: Linda (Robert) Smith of Cedarville, NJ, Cindy (Kevin) Butler and Bertha Brown, all of Bridgeton, NJ; thirteen step-grandchildren, forty-one step-great-grandchildren, one sister: Ann Palmer of Salisbury, MD; special nephews:Walter James Showell, Marshall McGregory Showell and, Larry (Priscilla) Duffy, who were also her Care Givers; a devoted friend: Roxie Morris and a host of nieces and nephews.
A stepson: Elmer C. (Babe) Duffy, Jr. and three siblings: Roland Collins, Louise Mae Showell, and Gertrude Marie Hudson preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Curtis United Methodist Church in Bishopville, MD where friends may view one hour prior to service. Interment will be in St. Paul UMC Cemetery in Berlin, MD.
Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., Funeral and Cremation Services of Berlin, MD.
Visit: jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 12, 2019