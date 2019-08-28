|
|
Irene Allen
Accomac - Irene S. Allen, 85, of Accomac, departed this life on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Irene was the daughter of the late Clifton and Earle Northan. She was affectionately known as "Nana" by her grandchildren. She was married to the late James Allen. In the 1960's, she was a waitress at the Whispering Pines Motel in Tasley, Virginia. Irene was also employed at Perdue Farms in Accomac for ten years.
Funeral services were held at the Macedonia A.M.E. Church, Accomac, with Rev. Andre' P. Jefferson, Jr. officiating. Interment was in the Wharton Cemetery, Accomac.
She leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Pastor Wanda Nichols; son, Henry Johnson; five grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two sisters, Rose Tyler and Arlene Purnell; two sisters-in-law, Betty Reid and Judy Allen; four nephews; two goddaughters, Whitney Purnell and Sheila Turner; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 28, 2019