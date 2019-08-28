Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Allen


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Allen Obituary
Irene Allen

Accomac - Irene S. Allen, 85, of Accomac, departed this life on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Irene was the daughter of the late Clifton and Earle Northan. She was affectionately known as "Nana" by her grandchildren. She was married to the late James Allen. In the 1960's, she was a waitress at the Whispering Pines Motel in Tasley, Virginia. Irene was also employed at Perdue Farms in Accomac for ten years.

Funeral services were held at the Macedonia A.M.E. Church, Accomac, with Rev. Andre' P. Jefferson, Jr. officiating. Interment was in the Wharton Cemetery, Accomac.

She leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Pastor Wanda Nichols; son, Henry Johnson; five grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two sisters, Rose Tyler and Arlene Purnell; two sisters-in-law, Betty Reid and Judy Allen; four nephews; two goddaughters, Whitney Purnell and Sheila Turner; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now