Irene Crippen
Withams - Irene M. Crippen, 75, of Withams, Virginia, departed this life on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Onancock, Virginia.
Born in Withams, Virginia, Irene was the daughter of the late Leon and Larnetta H. Crippen. She was employed at Don's Seafood in Chincoteague, Virginia for many years.
Graveside services were held at Groton Community Cemetery, Messongo, Virginia, with Pastor Larraine White officiating.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Faithe Collins, Morisceller Crippen, and Wynette Morris; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three sisters, Loretta Dale, Arlene Copes, and Pastor Larraine White; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020