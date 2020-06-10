Irene Elliott Carey
Mt. Vernon - Irene Elliott Carey, 75, of Mt. Vernon, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020, with her loving and devoted husband, son and daughter by her side. She was born to the late Elijah and Mable Elliott, June 11, 1944, in Delmar, DE.
Irene graduated from Delmar High School in 1962 and was crowned Ms. Delmar. After graduation, Irene went to work at Wayne Pump. She married Richard N. Carey, Jr. in 1966 and they lived in Fruitland and Salisbury for 32 years before moving to Mt. Vernon on the Wicomico River where she loved to watch the osprey and every sunset.
Irene is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" Carey and her two children, Richard N. Carey, III and his wife Jennifer Layton Carey, and her daughter Jennifer Carey Darcy and her husband Tim Darcy. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, one great grandchild and many other loving relatives and friends.
Irene was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, great aunt and friend to everyone. Not only was she a loving wife and best friend to her husband, Dick, she was his sole partner when they opened South Division Beer Market in 1968 and when they made the purchase of a small beer distributor in 1972. She played an integral part in growing that small business into the successful business that it is today. Many major brands that have been acquired through the years were mainly due to her clerical support and partnership.
She juggled all of that while also being an amazing stay at home mom. And not only to her own children but to all of the neighborhood children as well.
Irene loved boating and was the best first mate to her husband, Dick. From Georgetown, Bahamas to Block Island, Rhode Island and all stops in between.
She loved music, singing and dancing. In the 80's she bought a bass guitar and taught herself how to play so that she could play in a barn band and had so much fun.
She was a past member of the Salisbury Rotary Club, the Fruitland Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, the Wicomico Yacht Club First Mates, and a self-named racquetball team called "The International League".
Irene never met a stranger and always had a smile on her face and an infectious laugh.
A Graveside Service will take place Tuesday, June 16, 2020 1:00pm at Wicomico Memorial Park, Salisbury, MD. A walk-through Viewing will take place Monday, June 15, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. www.hollowayfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.