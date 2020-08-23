Iris Betty Donoway
Delmar - Iris Betty Donoway, 90, of Delmar, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 after a brief stay at the Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where her loving family was able to spend time with her in her final days.
Iris was born on November 2, 1929 in Salisbury, Maryland, a daughter of the late Floyd and Evelyn Hitchens. On March 22, 1945 she married Howard B. Donoway with whom she shared 55 years of marriage until he passed in 2000. She was a dedicated homemaker and truly enjoyed raising her family. When the grandchildren, great grandchildren and eventually great-great grandchildren came along, she loved every one of them wholeheartedly and was always there for them when there was a need. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and word search books and was an avid Elvis Presley fan. Iris loved the warmer weather and enjoyed her time living in Florida for over 25 years.
She is survived by her children, Linda D. Elliott (Benny), Howard "Glen" Donoway (Wanda), Sandra L. Donoway (Blair), and Donna M. Smith; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Donoway (Tim), Michelle Wright (Charles), Mark Elliott (Sam), J.C. Moore, Jr., Michael Elliott, Shannon Webster (Shane), Keith Smith, Jennifer Schermerhorn (James), Benjamin Mitchell; great grandchildren, Charles Wright V, Morgan Wright, Logan Webster, Wyatt Webster, Dalton Webster, TJ Donoway, and Sandy Donoway; great-great grandchildren, Charles Wright VI, Scotty, Ariel, Wyatt and Aislin Donoway.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard B. Donoway; children, Judy A. Shores, Janice K. Martin, and Bryan W. Donoway; grandchildren, Ronnie Johnson; and a great granddaughter, Heather Donoway.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Short Funeral Home in Delmar, followed by a funeral service which begins at 11:00 a.m. Due to current gathering restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be held in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society
by visiting https://www.cancer.org/
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com
.