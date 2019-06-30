|
|
Iris G. Peters
Berlin -
Berlin
Iris Geneva Peters, age 71, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 peacefully at hospice in Ocean Pines. Born in Newark, Maryland, she was the daughter of George Jackson and Myrtle Patey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherril Peters and brother, Daniel Jackson. She is survived by son; John Peters and wife Irena, brother; George Jackson, two grandchildren; Alexander, Lucas, and also survived by nieces, nephews and host of friends.
A funeral service will be held at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 4 PM. Viewing will be held from 2-4 PM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Berlin, Maryland. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Berlin Fire Department at P.O. Box 5 Berlin, MD 21811 or Coastal Hospice at P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21802. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on June 30, 2019