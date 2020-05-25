|
Iris Leaha Evans
Ewell - Iris Leaha Evans, 96, of Ewell, Smith Island, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home in Crisfield.
Born on Smith Island May 16, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Alice Thorne Brimer. Her husband of 70 years, William Kenneth "Ken" Evans, preceded her in death this past March 10, 2020.
She was a homemaker and a member of Ewell United Methodist Church. Over the years she was active in the UMW, PTA and Ladies Auxiliary of the Ewell Fire Department.
Making desserts was her specialty and she enjoyed making them for family, friends and events; she also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. Most of all, she loved her family and especially enjoyed visits from her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Sheppard and husband Nelson and Alice Evans, all of Crisfield; three grandchildren, Jason Tyler and wife Ashley of Holyoke, Massachusetts, Craig Tyler and wife Courtney of Pasadena, and Charlie Evans of Crisfield; two great grandchildren, Violet Grace Tyler and William Bennet Tyler; special nieces and nephew, Brenda Marsh of Ewell, Margaret Crockett of Seaford, DE, and Ralph Ed Harrison of Ewell; and several additional nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Brimer; and a sister, Ella Marie Harrison.
A graveside funeral service and interment will be Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2 PM at Ewell U. M. Church Cemetery with the Rev. Everett Landon officiating. A viewing will be Friday morning from 10-11 at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home.
A special boat for funeral passengers, The Chelsea Lane Tyler, will depart Somers Cove Marina in Crisfield at 12 Noon and return following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ewell U. M. Church, c/o Faye Bradshaw, 20763 Caleb Jones Road, Ewell, MD 21824.
Published in The Daily Times from May 25 to June 3, 2020