Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Derry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma Frances "Fran" Derry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma Frances "Fran" Derry Obituary
Irma Frances "Fran" Derry

Salisbury - Fran, 69, of Salisbury passed on July 8, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

Born in Deal Island on December 28, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Levin A. Anderson Sr. and the late Floris A. Anderson.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, David N. Derry; her children, Angela L. Parkinson of Marion, Tammy L. Parkinson of Pocomoke, Donald P. Parkinson III of North Carolina, and Aaron M. Fields of Salisbury; grandchildren, Josh Utz, Brent Taylor, and Gabrielle Fields; sister, Rebecca Richardson of Salisbury; mother-in-law, Betty E. Derry; brother-in-law, Gary L. Delaney; sister-in-law, Joan M. Derry. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Ciera Parkinson; siblings, Levin Anderson Jr., Barbara Anderson, Anne Tapman, and Richard Anderson; and brother-in-law, John P. Derry.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 12 at 10:00AM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD.
Published in The Daily Times on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now