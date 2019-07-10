|
Irma Frances "Fran" Derry
Salisbury - Fran, 69, of Salisbury passed on July 8, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.
Born in Deal Island on December 28, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Levin A. Anderson Sr. and the late Floris A. Anderson.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, David N. Derry; her children, Angela L. Parkinson of Marion, Tammy L. Parkinson of Pocomoke, Donald P. Parkinson III of North Carolina, and Aaron M. Fields of Salisbury; grandchildren, Josh Utz, Brent Taylor, and Gabrielle Fields; sister, Rebecca Richardson of Salisbury; mother-in-law, Betty E. Derry; brother-in-law, Gary L. Delaney; sister-in-law, Joan M. Derry. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Ciera Parkinson; siblings, Levin Anderson Jr., Barbara Anderson, Anne Tapman, and Richard Anderson; and brother-in-law, John P. Derry.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 12 at 10:00AM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD.
Published in The Daily Times on July 10, 2019