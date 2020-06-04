Irma Lee Birch
Chincoteague Island - Irma Lee Birch, 91, of Chincoteague Island, VA passed away on June 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at home on Chincoteague Island, VA.
She was born on Chincoteague Island, VA on December 13, 1928 to the late Mordica and Eva (Tyndall) Andrews.
She was a member of Union Baptist Church, Daughters of Ruth Sunday School Class and Accomack Chapter # 62 O.E.S.
Irma is survived by her daughter, Jane Hook Fetterman and her husband Dave of Chincoteague Island, VA; Son, Marty Birch, Sr. and his wife Dawn of Chincoteague Island, VA; Two Grandsons, Chuck Hook Jr. and his wife Lori of Belle Haven, VA Marty Birch, Jr. and his wife Laci of Hampton, VA, ; Two Granddaughters, Angela Webb and her husband Darrell of Fredericksburg, VA, Kaitlyn Bradds and her husband Michael of Chincoteague Island, VA; Five Great-granddaughters, Allison Webb, Whitney Metz, Riley Hook, Mallory Hook, Lexi Birch; Three Great-grandsons, Nathan Webb, Logan Birch, Bentley Birch; several nieces and nephews and a host of extended family whom she loved as her family, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Milligan, Maddie Grace Milligan, Molly Milligan, Macy Milligan, Mitchell Milligan and Mr. and Mrs. Cory Fetterman, Gracie and Lily Fetterman.
She was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings, Aleita Merritt, Kathryn Hill, Virginia Milliner, Minnie Birch, Mildred Timmons, Elnora Fish, Ernest Andrews, and Hilda Reed.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 2 PM with a visitation a hour before from 1 PM to 2 PM, at the Union Baptist Church, Chincoteague Island VA, with Rev. Kevin Eley and Rev. Darrell Webb officiating.
Private Family Burial and Eastern Star Service will take place in the John W. Taylor Memorial Cemetery in Temperanceville, VA immediately after the service.
Flowers accepted or donations may be made to the CVFC PO Box 691 Chincoteague Island, VA 23336. Services are entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com
Chincoteague Island - Irma Lee Birch, 91, of Chincoteague Island, VA passed away on June 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at home on Chincoteague Island, VA.
She was born on Chincoteague Island, VA on December 13, 1928 to the late Mordica and Eva (Tyndall) Andrews.
She was a member of Union Baptist Church, Daughters of Ruth Sunday School Class and Accomack Chapter # 62 O.E.S.
Irma is survived by her daughter, Jane Hook Fetterman and her husband Dave of Chincoteague Island, VA; Son, Marty Birch, Sr. and his wife Dawn of Chincoteague Island, VA; Two Grandsons, Chuck Hook Jr. and his wife Lori of Belle Haven, VA Marty Birch, Jr. and his wife Laci of Hampton, VA, ; Two Granddaughters, Angela Webb and her husband Darrell of Fredericksburg, VA, Kaitlyn Bradds and her husband Michael of Chincoteague Island, VA; Five Great-granddaughters, Allison Webb, Whitney Metz, Riley Hook, Mallory Hook, Lexi Birch; Three Great-grandsons, Nathan Webb, Logan Birch, Bentley Birch; several nieces and nephews and a host of extended family whom she loved as her family, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Milligan, Maddie Grace Milligan, Molly Milligan, Macy Milligan, Mitchell Milligan and Mr. and Mrs. Cory Fetterman, Gracie and Lily Fetterman.
She was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings, Aleita Merritt, Kathryn Hill, Virginia Milliner, Minnie Birch, Mildred Timmons, Elnora Fish, Ernest Andrews, and Hilda Reed.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 2 PM with a visitation a hour before from 1 PM to 2 PM, at the Union Baptist Church, Chincoteague Island VA, with Rev. Kevin Eley and Rev. Darrell Webb officiating.
Private Family Burial and Eastern Star Service will take place in the John W. Taylor Memorial Cemetery in Temperanceville, VA immediately after the service.
Flowers accepted or donations may be made to the CVFC PO Box 691 Chincoteague Island, VA 23336. Services are entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chincoteague Beacon from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.