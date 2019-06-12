Services
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's United Methodist Church
8960 Deal Island Rd.
Deal Island, MD
Irving Charles Wallace Jr.


Irving Charles Wallace Jr.
Irving Charles Wallace Jr. Obituary
Irving Charles Wallace, Jr.

Baltimore - Irving Charles Wallace, Jr., 66, of Baltimore, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home.

Born in Beaufort, South Carolina on November 22, 1952, he was the son of Maryanna (Mason) Wallace of Salisbury and the late Irving C. Wallace, Sr. Irving did maintenance work all around Baltimore. He loved doing genealogy, was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens fan, loved rock and roll and nothing compared to his all-time favorite band, The Beatles. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Barry Wallace.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by siblings, Johnny (Tubby) Wallace of Deal Island, Shelly Webster (Robert) of Chance, Richard Norbert Wallace, Stewart (Wendy) Wallace, sister in law, Terri Wallace, all of Salisbury and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is planned for 2:00 P.M. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. John's United Methodist Church, 8960 Deal Island Rd. in Deal Island, Md. Reverends David Webster and Bob Daniels will officiate.

Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, Md. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 12, 2019
