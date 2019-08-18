|
Irving Eugene Schneider Sr.
SALISBURY - Irving Eugene Schneider Sr., 92, of Centreville, MD died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Corsica Hills-Genesis Elder Care in Centreville, MD. Born on June 25, 1927 in Bangor, ME, he was the son of the late Harry and Maybelle Schneider.
Irving was married for 66 years to his late wife, Betty Jean, whom passed in 2013.
He is survived by 3 children, Glendon James Schneider and his wife Agnes of Oregon, Beverly Ann Wentzel of Centreville, MD, and Bruce Wayne Schneider and his wife Natalie of Centreville, MD; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Irving is also survived by his sisters, Carrie Sabin and Eleanor "Peewee" Ladd. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Karl Schneider; sisters, Jeanette Rimpo and Gretta Bernatche; and son, Irving Eugene Schneider Jr.
Irving is a graduate of Bangor Maine High School. He joined the US Navy in January 1945, serving actively until November of 1947. Irving was transferred to the US Naval Reserve until August of 1955. During his service, he attained the rank of Yeoman Second Class aboard the USS Saipan and received the American Area Campaign Medal, Victory Medal, WWII Medal, and 2 letters from the White House signed by Harry S. Truman for his naval service. Following his time in the Navy, Irving worked part-time in construction for Vic Cotola and had specific skill as a printer for the US Navy, Salisbury Times, Annapolis Evening Capital, and Government Printing Office from which he retired.
In his free time, Irving loved watching the Boston Red Sox, coaching baseball, basketball, and football; watching his children and grandchildren play high school and college lacrosse, basketball, soccer, and football, playing family and friend poker games, and going to Ocean Downs and Harrington to bet on trotters. He recognized the importance of volunteering with the Delmarva Blood Bank and dressing up with his wife as Mr. & Mrs. Clause for various charity events. He was a member of the Salisbury Moose Golden Seniors, American Legion Post #64, Salisbury VFW Post #194, and Centreville American Legion Post #18.
A Visitation for friends and family will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804, MD. A Funeral Service officiated by Father Mark Delcuze will be held the following day on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00AM at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Family will receive guests 1-hour prior to the funeral from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Interment will follow at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 18, 2019