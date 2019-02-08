|
|
Irving W. Custis Jr.
Salisbury - Irving Whitfield Custis, Jr. 85 of Fort Washington, MD, and just recently, Salisbury, MD died on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury of congestive heart failure.
He was born in Revell's Neck, Maryland September 6, 1933 to Irving W. Custis, Sr. and Mildred Adams Custis, and educated in Somerset County, graduating from Washington High School in 1951. He attended Maryland State Teachers College in Salisbury. He later earned a Master's Degree plus 60 hours from the University of Maryland College Park. He enlisted in the Marine Corps and was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida. He remained in the reserves and later became an officer, honorably discharged as a 1st lieutenant in 1966. Upon returning to Maryland in 1958, he taught math in the Prince George's County School System. He became a vice principal and later a principal of the Evening High School Program at Crossland, and retired in 1990.
He married Nancy Sue James and they had three daughters. He married Nancy Gard Litzinger in 1982, and she proceeded him in death on January 3, 2015. He was a loyal friend, teacher, knowledgeable mechanic, lover of Cadillacs and country music, and a proud Marine. He enjoyed camping with his family in his younger days, and traveling across the United States several times, as well as to Ireland and England. He deeply loved his family.
He leaves behind daughters Chaille C. Doherty (David) of Elizabeth, CO, Tory C. Widdowson (Neal) of Salisbury, MD, Heather C. Stone (Tim) of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren Jarrod Custis Doherty (Kaitlyn) of Centeniel, CO, Erin D. Serr (Andrew) of Parker, CO, Dallas L. Doherty and Julia D. Kelly, both of Elizabeth, CO, Neal Whitfield Widdowson of Springfield, Kentucky; Isaac, Rachael, Asher, and Levi Stone of Colorado Springs; three great-grandchildren, Kaydence and Sean Kelly, and Melody Serr, and a special caregiver Barbara Epps, who made it possible for him to stay at home for nearly four years.
The family would also like to thank the staff and caregivers at Atria for the wonderful care provided to our Dad these past four months.
A visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 8 from 6-8pm at Hinman's Funeral Home, with funeral services on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 1pm. Rev. James deVaugn will officiate, with internment to follow at First Baptist Cemetery in Pocomoke City, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Smile Train can be made to 633 Third Avenue 9th floor, New York, New York 10017 or online at my.smiletrain.org.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 13, 2019