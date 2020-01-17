|
|
Isaiah Townsend
Horntown - Isaiah D. Townsend, 20, of Horntown, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Horntown, Virginia.
Born in Nassawadox, Virginia, Isaiah was the son of Lanoun D. Payton and Teresa Townsend. He was affectionately known as "Zai" by her family and friends. He was a graduate of Chincoteague High School.
Funeral services were held at Arcadia High School, Atlantic, Virginia, with Bishop Craig Collins, officiating. Interment was in the Tabernacle Baptist Cemetery, Horntown, Virginia.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his parents, Lanoun D. Payton and Teresa Townsend; grandparents, Francine Payton, Teresa Townsend, and Anthony Wright; great grandparents, Bernidean Townsend and Sadie Wright; siblings, Teenaya Townsend, Kalik Townsend, Kareem Townsend, Zariea Townsend, Kanijah Townsend, Isaiah Lashun, Seven Johnson, and Ahmad Johnson; and a host other relatives and friends.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22, 2020