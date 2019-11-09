|
|
J. Wayne Price
Salisbury - J. Wayne Price, 76, of Salisbury passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 19, 2019 at his home peacefully after a long battle with cancer. Born in Baltimore he was the son of the late John and Doris Price.
Wayne graduated from Deal Island High School in 1961. He worked at Crown Cork and Seal and retired from ECI after 18 years of Service. After retirement he enjoyed working odd jobs and fixing things for people in need. He was a member of Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene where he was always willing to give his time wherever needed. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Carolyn and their many friends, especially their trips to Florida and Sandy Point, VA. He had a life-long love of the water and fishing and enjoyed going fishing with his buddies.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn A. Price; three children, David Price and his wife Belinda, Lisa Timmons and her husband John, and Steven Price and his wife Jennifer; six grandchildren, Adam Timmons, Alexandra Timmons, Jordan Price, Colby Price, Sophia Price, and Isabella Price; brother, Ronnie Price; sisters, Deborah Benton and her husband James and Charlene Linton and husband Tommy; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister, Carolyn D'Pugh and brother, John P. Price, Jr.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Coastal Hospice, especially, Rochelle and Gothia and Pastor Joel Beiler for all of the love, care and support they gave the family.
A Celebration of Wayne's Life will be held Tuesday 11am at Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Pastor Joel Beiler will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Wayne to Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene, 27765 Nanticoke Rd, Salisbury, MD 21801 or Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories about Wayne.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019