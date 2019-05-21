|
|
Jack Edwin Schevel, Sr.
Delmar - Jack Edwin Schevel, Sr., 74, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his home in Delmar, MD surrounded by his children.
He was born November 18, 1944 in Federalsburg, MD, the son of the late Walter and Louise (Lord) Schevel.
Jack worked as a roofer for roofing companies in Salisbury throughout his life. He was known by many as "the best roofer in Salisbury." He loved to hunt and fish. Jack was the most talented man we know. He could build and fix anything.
He is survived by his children, Teresa Schevel, Robin Schevel (Bryan) and Jack Schevel, Jr. (Wendy); and grandchildren, Logan, Dylan, Megan and Ben Schevel and Bryan Toadvine, Jr. He is also survived by sisters, Margaret Ann Sellers and Kathy Long; a brother, George "Buddy" Schevel; many nieces and nephews; and his good friends, Peggy Tyndall and Melvin Jones.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Lori Ann Schevel, brother, William "Bill" Schevel, sisters, Barbara Cropper, Louise Shockley and Betty Jean Robinson and his best friend, Russell Sherrill.
A visitation will be held at Short Funeral Home in Delmar on Friday, May 24th from 2:00PM to 4:00PM. Family and Friends are invited to share in a celebration of his life after the visitation at HALO, 119 South Boulevard, Salisbury, MD 21804.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Siloam House of Fellowship or HALO Ministries.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on May 21, 2019