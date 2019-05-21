Services
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
HALO
119 South Boulevard
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Schevel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Edwin Schevel Sr.


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack Edwin Schevel Sr. Obituary
Jack Edwin Schevel, Sr.

Delmar - Jack Edwin Schevel, Sr., 74, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his home in Delmar, MD surrounded by his children.

He was born November 18, 1944 in Federalsburg, MD, the son of the late Walter and Louise (Lord) Schevel.

Jack worked as a roofer for roofing companies in Salisbury throughout his life. He was known by many as "the best roofer in Salisbury." He loved to hunt and fish. Jack was the most talented man we know. He could build and fix anything.

He is survived by his children, Teresa Schevel, Robin Schevel (Bryan) and Jack Schevel, Jr. (Wendy); and grandchildren, Logan, Dylan, Megan and Ben Schevel and Bryan Toadvine, Jr. He is also survived by sisters, Margaret Ann Sellers and Kathy Long; a brother, George "Buddy" Schevel; many nieces and nephews; and his good friends, Peggy Tyndall and Melvin Jones.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Lori Ann Schevel, brother, William "Bill" Schevel, sisters, Barbara Cropper, Louise Shockley and Betty Jean Robinson and his best friend, Russell Sherrill.

A visitation will be held at Short Funeral Home in Delmar on Friday, May 24th from 2:00PM to 4:00PM. Family and Friends are invited to share in a celebration of his life after the visitation at HALO, 119 South Boulevard, Salisbury, MD 21804.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Siloam House of Fellowship or HALO Ministries.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now