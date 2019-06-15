|
|
Jack Gray
Modest Town - Mr. John C. "Jack" Gray, 88, beloved husband of Barbara Beebe Massey Gray and a lifelong resident of Modest Town, VA, walked graciously into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born June 11, 1931 in Modest Town, he was a son of the late Hilton Gray and Minnie Ross Gray.
A proud alumnus of Old Dominion University, Mr. Gray earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Social Science, and his Master of Science degree in School Administration. He was a longtime educator and administrator for Accomack County Public Schools, having worked as a teacher at Atlantic High School for six years; served as Principal at Parksley, Atlantic and Arcadia High Schools for a combined 24 years; and served on the Accomack County School Board for six years. Following his retirement, Mr. Gray held two four-year terms on the Accomack County Board of Supervisors, serving as Chair during his second term.
Reared in a Christian home, Jack was a lifelong member of Modest Town Baptist Church, and where he served as a Deacon for more than 50 years. Mr. John Charles "Jack" Gray is responsible for inspiring, molding, and enriching the lives of countless Accomack County students through his many posts as an educator and administrator on the Eastern Shore. His legacy of love, compassion, and dedication to his community, his church, and his family, will be forever cherished by those who had the great pleasure to know him.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his five sons, Mike Massey and wife Mary of Onancock, VA, Kent Massey and wife Wendy of Stockton, MD, Jay Massey and wife Amy of Wartrace, TN, Jeff Massey and wife Dana and Jamie Massey and wife Diane, all of Greenbackville, VA; ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and cousins, Diane Hurley and Debbie Blanchard and her husband John.
Funeral services will be held at the Modest Town Baptist Church on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., with The Reverend John Cullop officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. There will be a visitation at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Modest Town Baptist Church Memorial Fund, c/o Tina Wessells, P.O. Box 7, Modest Town, VA 23412.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on June 15, 2019