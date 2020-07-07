1/1
Jack H. Rider
Jack H. Rider

Seaford - Jack H. Rider, 79, of Seaford, died Friday, February 21, 2020 in Melbourne, Florida.

He was born April 5, 1940 in Laurel, a son of the late George and Ruth Rider.

Jack graduated from Delmar High School with the class of 1958 and the University of Delaware with the class of 1962. He proudly served his country in the US Army. He spent a majority of his career as a civil engineer with Exxon Research & Engineering. In their younger years Jack, and his wife Barbara, lived in New Jersey where he served on the Florham Park Planning Commission and was instrumental in bringing the sport of soccer to the town. He also had periods of residence in Illinois, Maryland, Germany, Venezuela, and London in connection with his education, military and business assignments with Exxon. Jack & Barbara eventually returned to Delaware in 1996 after retirement. He spent some time as a volunteer for a youth advocate program. Jack enjoyed playing tennis and spending his winters in Florida. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by 4 children, Mark A. Rider (Cheryl) of Hamilton, VA, Terri A. DiSessa (Ken) of Randolph, NJ, Richard S. Rider (Lynne) of Morris Plains, NJ and Wade E. Rider (Jen) of Holland, PA; 11 grandchildren, Luke, Shea, Kyle (Alysa), Danielle, Mitchell (Katie), Casey, Eric, Zach, Chase, Dylan and Jake; a great grandchild, Gabriella; and a brother, Jerry Rider. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara E. Rider, who passed on December 21, 2012; and a sister, Joan Pochop. A brother, Jon Rider passed on April 30, 2020.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar, followed by a graveside service to be held at 1:00 p.m. at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Delmar Alumni Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 184, Delmar, DE 19940.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.




Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
