In Memory of Dad/Grandpop
Jack Mitchell
01/13/1944-07/25/2018
You can shed tears that he is gone,
Or you can smile because he has lived.
You can close you eyes & pray that he'll come back,
Or you can open your eyes & see all that he left.
Your heart can be empty because you can't see him,
Or you can be full of the love you shared.
You can remember only that he is gone,
Or you can cherish his memory & let it live on.
You can cry & close your mind,
Or you can do what he'd want...
Smile, open your eyes, love & go on.
Always in our hearts with love & happy memories,
Your daughter, Tammy
Grandson, Buster
Great grandsons, George & Ivan
Published in The Daily Times on July 25, 2019