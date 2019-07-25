Resources
Jack Mitchell

Jack Mitchell In Memoriam
In Memory of Dad/Grandpop

Jack Mitchell

01/13/1944-07/25/2018

You can shed tears that he is gone,

Or you can smile because he has lived.

You can close you eyes & pray that he'll come back,

Or you can open your eyes & see all that he left.

Your heart can be empty because you can't see him,

Or you can be full of the love you shared.

You can remember only that he is gone,

Or you can cherish his memory & let it live on.

You can cry & close your mind,

Or you can do what he'd want...

Smile, open your eyes, love & go on.

Always in our hearts with love & happy memories,

Your daughter, Tammy

Grandson, Buster

Great grandsons, George & Ivan
Published in The Daily Times on July 25, 2019
