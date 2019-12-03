|
|
Jack Norwood Phippin
Salisbury - Jack Phippin 67, of Salisbury passed away on Oct. 9th, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born May 4th, 1952 to the late James an Doris Phippin. Jack was employed with Lower Shore Enterprises for 31yrs. Jack was known for having a big heart an jumping in where ever he was needed. This is how he became an organ donor. Jack is survived by nieces Melissa Churchfield, and Jamie Pastula (Trevor).and nephews Harry Webster (Flo), Woody Webster (Marie), Donald Byrd and El Melvin. 7 great-nieces, 5 great-nephews, 2 great-great-nephews and 1 great-great-niece, along with cousins and special people who helped with Jack throughout the years. He was preceded in death by sisters Cora Webster, Janice Byrd, and Sylvia Wilkinson. Along with other family members. A celebration of life will be held on December 6th, 2019 at Salisbury Baptist Temple at 11:00 am. Visitation before. Services with Carlo Leto and Oren Perdue.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019