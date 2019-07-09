Services
Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro
211 S. Washington St
Millsboro, DE 19966
302-934-7842
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro
211 S. Washington St
Millsboro, DE 19966
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro
211 S. Washington St
Millsboro, DE 19966
1957 - 2019
Gumboro - Mr. Jack D. Snyder of Gumboro, DE passed away at home with his family by his side on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was 61 years old. Jack was born in Lewes, DE on September 17, 1957 to the late Theodore and Violet Pittman Snyder. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson Benjamin Snyder and his mother-in-law, Fay Cooper. He was a school bus contractor and also owned and operator a poultry farm along with his wife Kathy. Jack attended The River Wesleyan Church in Roxana, DE and also a member of the Masonic Lodge AF&AM # 37 in Dagsboro, DE. His hobbies included fishing, hunting and golfing. He was also an avid Chicago Bears Fan. Jack was a family man, a loving husband, father, brother and a proud Pop Pop to his grandchildren whom he adored. Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Kathy Cooper Snyder of Gumboro, DE; two children, Stacy Hicks and her husband Mike of Millsboro, DE and Brandon Snyder and his wife Carrie of Gumboro, DE, two brothers, Ted Snyder and his wife Gail of Georgetown, DE and Dwayne "Dobie" Snyder and his wife Vonda of Gumboro, DE. He is also survived by his father-in-law Wayne Cooper and his companion Sharon Hearn, sister-in-law Susan Godwin and brother-in-law Mark Cooper. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Claire Hicks, Elizabeth Hicks, Jack Hicks, Audrey Snyder and Brody Snyder as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends may call from 11 AM to 1 PM for visitation. Burial will be private. The family would like everyone to dress casual for Jack's service. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Jack's memory to a . Letters of condolence may be emailed via

www.watsonfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 9, 2019
