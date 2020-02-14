|
|
Jack W. Grinath
Pocomoke - March 19, 1940-January 23, 2020
Jack Grinath, 79, of Pocomoke, Maryland, United States, passed Thursday, January 23, 2020. Jack was born March 19, 1940. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Margaret E. Grinath, and four daughters, Debra Wilson of Leominster, MA, Cheryl Herbert of OH, Deanna Bradford of Whaleyville, MD, Denise Stevens of Woodbine, MD, Annette Delp of Richboro, PA, sister Bonnie Grinath of FL, and nephew Kenny Schroner and wife Connie of Salisbury, MD.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Lillian Grinath, his sister Paula Kelly, his brother Charles Grinath, and daughter Patricia Bair.
He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Jack was a organ donor and was able to donate his organs to Living Legacy, Inc. He also was able to further commit to his cause and graciously donated his body to science.
He served in the United States Army and was a Rifle Marksman. He was an avid horseback rider, owner and manager of several racehorses. He owned several horse farms in Pennsylvania. He obtained his Maritime Captains License and his favorite hobby was fishing with his brother Charlie at the Jackspot off the Ocean City coast. He retired from Real Estate. Jack and Peggy were avid motorcyclists. He and Peggy were original members of the OC Harley Davidson HOG club.
He will be truly missed by family and friends.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020