Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
John Taylor Memorial Cemetery
Temperanceville, VA
1930 - 2019
Jackie Harris Obituary
Jackie Harris

Atlantic, VA - Helen Jacqueline "Jackie" Harris, 89, of Atlantic, VA passed away on October 28, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Temperanceville, VA on March 17, 1930 to the late Clinton and Bessie (Cutler) Richardson.

She was a member of Rainbow Sisters Sunday School Class of Union Baptist Church in Chincoteague Island, VA.

Helen is survived by her son, Kenneth B. Harris of Chesapeake, VA; two granddaughters, Kelley Jean Harris of Virginia Beach, VA, Dawn C. Lieberman and her husband Ken of FL; four great-granddaughters, Alyssa Colonna of Virginia Beach, VA, Aubrey Cake of FL, Autumn Cake of NY, Addison Cake of FL; Sister, Betty Jones of Chincoteague Island, VA; sister-in-law, Marlene Rantz of Withams, VA; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Edgar B. Harris, sister, Nan Gapter, brother, Tommy D. Richardson, and two brother-in-laws, Royce Jones and Norm Gapter.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 1:00 pm at the John Taylor Memorial Cemetery, Temperanceville, VA, with Rev. Kevin Eley, officiating.

Flowers accepted or donations may be made in her memory to Union Baptist Church 6365 Church Street, Chincoteague Island, VA 23336. Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, 2019
Remember
