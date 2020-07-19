1/1
Jackie Lee Williams
Jackie Lee Williams

Delmar - Jackie Lee Williams, 76, of Delmar, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Ruth Sherman Williams of Salisbury and the late O W Williams.

Jack was a US Army veteran and a member of Faith Community Church. He and his wife owned and operated Williams Towing and the former Williams Exxon Service Station in Salisbury. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, races, and dining out with family and friends.

Jackie is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Julie Ann Williams; a daughter, Melissa Matthews of Salisbury; two step sons, Joe Fretz of Delmar, MD and Hank Usilton (Susan) of Salisbury; two step daughters, Kathy Knorr (Michael) of Smyrna, DE and Vicky Ennis (Michael) of Delmar, DE; 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by a step daughter, Carolyn Roseberry.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with Rev. J. Harvey Dixon officiating. A visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home. Interment will follow on Wednesday at Wicomico Memorial Park. Please be reminded of wearing a mask and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Faith Community Church, 219 N. Division St., Salisbury, MD 21801.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Guest Book
Guest Book sponsored by Holloway Funeral Home

