Jackolee "Jackie" Bivens
Jackolee "Jackie" Bivens

Salisbury - Jackolee "Jackie" Bivens departed this life on Wednesday, July 15. She was born on October 29, 1938 to the late John and Ada Jones.

She was educated in the public schools of Somerset County. She was joined in holy matrimony to Lawrence S. Bivens, Sr. and from that union there were five children. She was a wonderful mother who enjoyed being surrounded by family. She loved her children and especially her granddaughter and great-granddaughter. They were her pride and joy. She enjoyed family gatherings and made every holiday and birthday extra special for the family.

Jackie was very kind, generous, courageous, creative, and wise. Two of her favorite pastimes were talking with family and friends and shopping for clothes and furniture. She had a keen eye for fashion and style. She was loved by all who knew her.

Jackie leaves to cherish fond memories: her four daughters, Joy, Esq., Dawn, Carol, and Faith; one granddaughter, Tori; one great-granddaughter, Chyna, whom she raised; five sisters, Pearl, Peggy, Geraldine, Alice Jean, and Shirley; two brothers, Danny and Lawrence; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, neighbors, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by Lawrence, Sr., her only son, Lawrence, Jr. "Brother," her son in-law, Harry, her grandmother, Edith, her aunt, Oassie, six brothers, Jewett, Clement, Billy, Rudy, Irvin, and Leroy, and five sisters, Catherine, Marion, Joyce, Levenia, and Frances.

Mrs. Bivens will lie in repose on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., 1618 West Road, Salisbury. A graveside service will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Springhill Memory Gardens, 27260 Ocean Gateway, Hebron. Rev. Genevieve Brown will officiate. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.






Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
