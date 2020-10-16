Jacob Michael Bowling
Salisbury - Our beloved son, Jacob Michael Bowling 37, passed away September 4, 2020 as the result of an accidental heroin overdose. We share his story in hopes that lives may be saved and his death won't be in vain. His plan for life wasn't to live a life of addiction.
As a child, Jacob, who was tender and loving with so much promise had a passion to be successful in life. Unfortunately, addiction doesn't discriminate. Jacob experienced many troubles and darkness along his journey but no matter what, his drug-free soul never changed.
Jacob was born in Salisbury, MD on October 21, 1982, he was the son of Barbara Bowling Disharoon and the late David E. Bowling, Sr. Jacob attended Washington High School in Princess Anne, MD, he graduated in the class of 2000, he participated in sports, drama, chorus, and multiple other activities. Jacob went on to attend Wor-Wic Community College to study for a short period of time.
Jacob will always be remembered for his charming personality, good looks, sense of free spirit and adventure, he loved nature and most of all loved his family and friends and enjoyed spending time together.
The day Jacob died a part of all of us died with him. Jacob has found peace and freedom that he so desperately wanted here on earth. We know he is with the Lord as he accepted the Lord as his savior before his life of addiction. You will be missed by so many people, you touched so many lives and gave so much love to others.
Jake was preceded in death by his father, David E. Bowling, Sr., and his grandparents, Paul and Kay Lauter, Bruce Zimmerman, Sr., Carolyn and Melvin Grube, Edward Bowling, and Mervin and Doris Disharoon.
Jacob is survived by his mother, Barbara Zimmerman Bowling Disharoon and her husband, Thomas W. Disharoon, Sr., brothers, David E. Bowling, Jr., Joshua P. Bowling, Richard A. Disharoon, and Thomas W. Disharoon, Jr. and his wife Heather. Jake is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece and two nephews who all loved and supported him. He is also survived by his very dear friend of 10 years, Johanna McCormick, who loved and knew Jake best.
Please join us in a Celebration of Jake's Life to be held on his birthday Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2 pm at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main St in Salisbury where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Bishop Jesse Abbott will officiate. Interment will follow in Wicomico Memorial Park.
The pain and heartbreak of Jake's death is why we share his story, this may be the only way to conquer the heroin epidemic our nation is experiencing. We want you to remember that Jake was so much more than his addiction and if his death can help someone, then his life was not in vain.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Teen Challenge of Greater Cleveland, Inc. P.O. Box 115 Perry, Ohio 44081-0115
If you are sick and suffering, there is hope - please go to
SAMHSA's National Helpline - 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
