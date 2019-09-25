|
|
Jacqueline A. Hatton
Hebron - - Jacqueline "Jackie" Alice Hatton passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
Born July 25, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Olia Mae Darby and Marvin Cooper Darby.
Jackie proudly graduated from Mardela High School in 1970. She formed many friendships that lasted a lifetime. She was very active with all her class reunions each year and always looked forward to seeing her many friends. Her career started at K-Mart and then onto the PGH Cath Lab. She later retired after 17 years of service for Wicomico County 911 Dispatch where she served as a supervisor. Through those years of service she made many lifelong friends. She volunteered many hours of service as an EMT and was the first woman Firefighter with the Hebron Volunteer Fire Dept. She held many positions within the fire company and was a lifetime member. Her passion for the fire service reflected in her career and volunteer time. After retirement, she kept everyone informed through her facebook posts and text messages. Her "boys" always held a special place in her heart and she will be watching over all of you. Jackie loved genealogy and was a great historian for Hebron and family history. She created many notebooks, posted pictures, and shared her findings with all of her family and friends and her favorite color was blue.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law Steve Brown,
She is survived by her children, Steven Jason Hatton and his wife Beth, and Jessica Brown. Her beloved grandchildren, Rebecca Rossbach, her "little buddy" Bryce Brown, sister Cynthia Hubble and nieces, nephews, cousins and her "Main St. Sisters", Teresa, Terri, Tami, Traci, and lifelong friend Cindy.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Nelson's Methodist Church on Main St. in Hebron, MD. Pastor Becky Collison will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nelson's Memorial Church, 200 Main St. Hebron, Md. 21830 or the . Should you decide to send flowers, they must be delivered to the church on Saturday between the hours of 10:30 A.M. and noon.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 25, 2019