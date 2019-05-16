Dr. Jagmohan Joshi



Salisbury - Dr. Jagmohan Joshi, age 86, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday morning, May 14, 2019 surrounded by his friends and family. Born March 20, 1933, he was the son of the late Gian Chand Joshi and Savitri Deva Joshi.



Dr. Jagmohan Joshi, known to many as Jag, was born in India, and came to the United State in 1966, as an immigrant to pursue higher education. He received his Ph.D. degree in agronomy from The Ohio State University in 1972 and joined the University of Maryland Eastern Shore as a Research Associate in 1973. Dr. Joshi retired in 2004 as a Full Professor in the Department of Agriculture after 31 years of service. Between 1973 and 1976 he established the Soybean Research Institute and remained the Director until his retirement in 2004.



Dr. Joshi has published over 95 scientific research papers, co-authored two books and contributed four book chapters. He is the recipient of three patent awards for his work on yield enhancement of soybean using methanol and methylobacteria. He received the Invention of the Year Award for Life Sciences given by the Office of Liaison and Graduate Studies and Research of the University System of Maryland; the Dedicated Service Award for Outstanding Contributions in Overseas Service in 1995 and 1996 given by the Volunteers in Overseas Cooperative Assistance in Macedonia; and the Outstanding International Service Award given by the Office of International Programs at UMES.



Dr. Joshi has supervised many M.S and Ph.D. students at UMES. He represented UMES in many international research assignments including Zambia, Egypt, South Africa, India and Sri Lanka, which resulted in recruitment of several international graduate students and post-doctoral fellows. Dr. Joshi volunteered time to serve overseas and enhance soybean production technology in Macedonia, Russia, China and several African countries.



Although his work was important to Dr. Joshi, he was very passionate about being a great husband, father, grandfather, colleague and friend to many. Dr. Joshi is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Santosh Joshi; along with three children; Shallin and wife Kristen of Brookfield, Connecticut, Shushen of Salisbury, Maryland and Shailesh (Shai) and wife Sheilia of New Milford, Connecticut; five grandchildren Rakesh, Rajesh, Devan, Lucas and Jenna; brother Vinod Joshi; sisters Santosh Bhanot and Prem Lata Misra; plus many nieces and nephews.



Jag enjoyed drinking very hot coffee and tea and loved to watch international and domestic news shows along with a variety of Indian movies. He loved spending time with family and enjoyed exercising at Peninsula Regional Medical Center's Cardiac Rehab where he worked out for over 26 years. Jag enjoyed spending time in Ocean City with family and friends. In addition, he often spent time at the Hindu Temple of the Eastern Shore and was one of many who helped get the Temple established in Salisbury, Maryland.



Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 501 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD



in Holloway Funeral Home at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Hindu Temple of the Eastern Shore, in memory of Jagmohan Joshi, P.O. Box 17, Salisbury, MD 21803.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family please visit www.hollowayfh.com.