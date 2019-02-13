|
|
James Arthur Christopher
Hebron - James Arthur Christopher, better known as Little James, 77 of Hebron passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Doris Christopher, 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, a brother-in-law and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 am at the Living Bread Worship Center, 506 E. College Ave., Salisbury, MD 21804. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 9-11 am at the church.
Arrangements are in the care of the Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey PA., 821 West Rd., Salisbury, MD 21801. Please visit www.thestewartfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the family and to read the full obituary.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 13, 2019