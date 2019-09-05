|
"Brice" James B. Turner
Hebron - James B."Brice" Turner, 85, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center due to complications of a truck accident. Born on January 7, 1934 in Hebron, MD, he was the son of the late James and Hilda Bounds Turner.
Brice graduated from Hebron High School, where he was a outstanding athlete in Basketball and Soccer. He even earned a scholarship to the University of Maryland for his outstanding performance in Basketball. Following his graduation in 1957, he was drafted in the United States Army, where he served in Dachau, Germany. In 1967, at age 33, Brice was awarded Wicomico Co.'s Young and Outstanding Farmer for his 67 acres of truck crops, his 19,000 broilers, and some hogs. He started farming from scratch and even purchased his first tractor in high school. Over his lifetime for 40 plus years, Brice has raised chickens and even built one of the areas first triple Decker chicken house in 1965. Brice also announced tractor pulls and Mud Hops all over Delmarva including Fruitland, Centreville, Bridgeville and New Jersey for over 40 years. His voice of announcing was a gift of gab and will never be forgotten. Brice was also a school bus driver for Wicomico Co. Board of Education for a number of years. He was a member of the Maryland Farm Bureau, Rockawalkin UM Church,a previous member of the Rockawalkin Ruritan and the Shore Fresh Growers Farmers Market, where he was known by Turner's Hill Produce. Brice was also a leader of 4-H Club. His farmer's market friends were very special to him and he was most grateful for the many relationships he had built over the years. Most of all Brice will never be forgotten and was well known in the community as "Happy Turner"
Brice is survived by significant other and love of his life, Katie Howard of Hebron; his beloved cat Potatoe, his faithful and employee and friend Earl, a son, Kevin Turner and his wife Linda of Safety Harbor, FL and a daughter Kristi Brown of Laurel, two grandsons, a sister Lois T. Richardson of Willards, four step daughters and a step son, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and on Saturday evening from 4 to 6 pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Rockawalkin U.M. Church Cemetery in Hebron, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice, Rockawalkin United Methodist Church and the Wicomico Co. Humane Society.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 5, 2019