Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
James Bounds
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
Newark - James Brooks Bounds, age 69, passed away Thursday, June 20,2019. Born in Salisbury Maryland he was the son of the late Thomas W. Bounds of Newark Maryland. He is survived by his mother Mary Louise Bradford Bounds of Newark Maryland, son Eric Bounds (Janet Rogers) of Newark Maryland, daughter Kim Phillips (Brad) of Jacksonville Florida, brother Ronnie Bounds, sister Bonnie Ward, grandchildren Tommy, Noah, Megan, Cole, and Emily, one great grandson Colton, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Brooks was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a Harley Davidson Enthusiast. Brooks loved the beach and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Friday, June 28th at 11AM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Reverend Tina Whaley and Wayne Barbley will officiate. A donation in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 25, 2019
