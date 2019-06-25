|
|
James Brooks Bounds
Newark - James Brooks Bounds, age 69, passed away Thursday, June 20,2019. Born in Salisbury Maryland he was the son of the late Thomas W. Bounds of Newark Maryland. He is survived by his mother Mary Louise Bradford Bounds of Newark Maryland, son Eric Bounds (Janet Rogers) of Newark Maryland, daughter Kim Phillips (Brad) of Jacksonville Florida, brother Ronnie Bounds, sister Bonnie Ward, grandchildren Tommy, Noah, Megan, Cole, and Emily, one great grandson Colton, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Brooks was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a Harley Davidson Enthusiast. Brooks loved the beach and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Friday, June 28th at 11AM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Reverend Tina Whaley and Wayne Barbley will officiate. A donation in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent via:
www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 25, 2019