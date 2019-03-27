|
|
James Butler
Savageville - James L. Butler, 58, of Melfa, departed this life on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Savageville, Virginia, James was the son of the late Vernon Satchell and Gertrude Butler. He was affectionately known as "Dookie" or "Duke Butler" by his family and friends. James was married to the late Linda Davis Butler. James was employed at Perdue Farms until his health began to fail.
Funeral services were held at the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Interment was in Church of Christ Cemetery, Melfa.
Dookie leaves to cherish his loving memories; his sisters, Rose Strand, Eva Veney, Darlene Butler, and Beulah Butler; brothers, Leon Butler and Vernon Butler; mother-in-law, Rebecca Davis; two sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; a very special cousin, Leaner Conquest; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 27, 2019