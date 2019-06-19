Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Resources
More Obituaries for James Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Dennis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Dennis Obituary
James Dennis

Painter - James N. Dennis, 56, of Painter, transitioned from labor to reward on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Onancock, Virginia.

Born in Richmond, Virginia, James was the son of Nola S. Dennis and the late James Dennis, Jr. He was affectionately known as "Bojangles" by his family and friends. In 2012, James entered into holy matrimony with Kendall Harmon Dennis. They shared twenty-five years together. After being honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1986, he became the owner and operator of J & N Transportation and Farms. He dedicated his life to this business until November 2018, when he retired.

Funeral services were held at Nandua High School, on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

James leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Kendall Dennis; mother, Nola Dennis; seven children, Javan Winfrey, Courtney Hardison, James N. Dennis, Jr., JaMiaya Dennis, Reneka Harmon, Tadell Harmon, and Teaira Harmon; nine grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now