James Dennis
Painter - James N. Dennis, 56, of Painter, transitioned from labor to reward on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Onancock, Virginia.
Born in Richmond, Virginia, James was the son of Nola S. Dennis and the late James Dennis, Jr. He was affectionately known as "Bojangles" by his family and friends. In 2012, James entered into holy matrimony with Kendall Harmon Dennis. They shared twenty-five years together. After being honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1986, he became the owner and operator of J & N Transportation and Farms. He dedicated his life to this business until November 2018, when he retired.
Funeral services were held at Nandua High School, on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
James leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Kendall Dennis; mother, Nola Dennis; seven children, Javan Winfrey, Courtney Hardison, James N. Dennis, Jr., JaMiaya Dennis, Reneka Harmon, Tadell Harmon, and Teaira Harmon; nine grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on June 19, 2019