James Doran Wright



Salisbury - James Doran Wright, 82, of Pittsville, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his home. Born in Norwalk, CT, he was the son of the late Russell Otis Wright and Ruth Glover Wright. Jay, also know by his close friends as "Roller Derby" was a professional truck driver for over 42 years with Clark Brothers and Perdue Farms, from which he retired in 2000. He enjoyedcamping, gardening, bowling, traveling and roller skating.



Jay is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Sandra "Sandy" Lee Wright; 6 children, Gregory A. Wright (Lisa) of Daphne, AL, Dana N. Wright (Hillary) of Willards, Martin J. Wright (Pamela) of Parsonsburg, Sandra Lee Wright of Salisbury, Robert G F Holmes (Natalie) of Parsonsburg, and Richard A. Holmes (Colette) of Waterford, CT; 17 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren; a sister, Janet Theriault of Redwood City, CA; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Carrie Smoot; and a brother & his wife, Theodore "Teddy" & Peggy Wright.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Jerusalem Cemetery in Parsonsburg with Rev. Thomas Bunting officiating.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Jerusalem United Methodist Church.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on June 30, 2019