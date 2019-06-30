Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Doran Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Doran Wright Obituary
James Doran Wright

Salisbury - James Doran Wright, 82, of Pittsville, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his home. Born in Norwalk, CT, he was the son of the late Russell Otis Wright and Ruth Glover Wright. Jay, also know by his close friends as "Roller Derby" was a professional truck driver for over 42 years with Clark Brothers and Perdue Farms, from which he retired in 2000. He enjoyedcamping, gardening, bowling, traveling and roller skating.

Jay is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Sandra "Sandy" Lee Wright; 6 children, Gregory A. Wright (Lisa) of Daphne, AL, Dana N. Wright (Hillary) of Willards, Martin J. Wright (Pamela) of Parsonsburg, Sandra Lee Wright of Salisbury, Robert G F Holmes (Natalie) of Parsonsburg, and Richard A. Holmes (Colette) of Waterford, CT; 17 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren; a sister, Janet Theriault of Redwood City, CA; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Carrie Smoot; and a brother & his wife, Theodore "Teddy" & Peggy Wright.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Jerusalem Cemetery in Parsonsburg with Rev. Thomas Bunting officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Jerusalem United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now